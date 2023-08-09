Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After batting .310 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Chris Flexen) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has 123 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .474. All three of those stats rank first among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 14th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 70.3% of his games this year (78 of 111), with multiple hits 33 times (29.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 111), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41 games this season (36.9%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 55 of 111 games this year, and more than once 22 times.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|53
|.304
|AVG
|.274
|.394
|OBP
|.353
|.481
|SLG
|.467
|22
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|33
|51/30
|K/BB
|47/25
|13
|SB
|10
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.50 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (162 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.82 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.82, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .343 against him.
