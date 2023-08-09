The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .227 with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks.

Santana has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has driven home a run in 36 games this year (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (36.5%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .232 AVG .238 .323 OBP .319 .384 SLG .436 15 XBH 22 5 HR 7 17 RBI 36 31/22 K/BB 38/23 4 SB 2

