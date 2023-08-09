Brewers vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 9
Wednesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (61-54) versus the Colorado Rockies (45-68) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on August 9.
The Brewers will call on Adrian Houser (4-3) versus the Rockies and Chris Flexen (1-5).
Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Brewers have a record of 4-5.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 33 (56.9%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee has entered six games this season favored by -225 or more and is 4-2 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored 489 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 4
|Pirates
|L 8-4
|Colin Rea vs Quinn Priester
|August 5
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Corbin Burnes vs Bailey Falter
|August 6
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Brandon Woodruff vs Johan Oviedo
|August 7
|Rockies
|W 12-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Peter Lambert
|August 8
|Rockies
|L 7-3
|Wade Miley vs Kyle Freeland
|August 9
|Rockies
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Chris Flexen
|August 11
|@ White Sox
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Michael Kopech
|August 12
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 13
|@ White Sox
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Dylan Cease
|August 15
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Wade Miley vs Bobby Miller
|August 16
|@ Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
