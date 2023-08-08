Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Tyrone Taylor (batting .241 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Rockies.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .188 with three doubles, four home runs and two walks.
- Taylor has had a hit in 16 of 32 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits three times (9.4%).
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 32), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has driven in a run in eight games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 32 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|19
|.256
|AVG
|.138
|.273
|OBP
|.150
|.442
|SLG
|.259
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|4
|15/1
|K/BB
|11/1
|2
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.53 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the third-most home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (4-12) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.86 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.86), 60th in WHIP (1.469), and 63rd in K/9 (5.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.