Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (batting .325 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBI), take on starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Rockies.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has 122 hits and an OBP of .376 to go with a slugging percentage of .477. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 34th in slugging.
- Yelich has recorded a hit in 77 of 110 games this season (70.0%), including 33 multi-hit games (30.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 110), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has an RBI in 41 of 110 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this season (50.0%), including 22 multi-run games (20.0%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|.306
|AVG
|.274
|.398
|OBP
|.353
|.488
|SLG
|.467
|22
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|33
|50/30
|K/BB
|47/25
|13
|SB
|10
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.53).
- The Rockies allow the third-most home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (4-12) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.86 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 55th, 1.469 WHIP ranks 60th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 63rd.
