The Colorado Rockies will look to Ryan McMahon for continued offensive production when they square off against Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, in the second game of a three-game series at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 22nd in MLB action with 119 home runs. They average one per game.

Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.380).

The Brewers have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.234).

Milwaukee ranks 21st in runs scored with 486 (4.3 per game).

The Brewers' .314 on-base percentage ranks 21st in baseball.

The Brewers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 22nd in MLB.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.225).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Wade Miley (6-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season.

The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Miley has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Miley has put up 11 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 14 appearances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Pirates W 14-1 Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 8/4/2023 Pirates L 8-4 Home Colin Rea Quinn Priester 8/5/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Home Corbin Burnes Bailey Falter 8/6/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Brandon Woodruff Johan Oviedo 8/7/2023 Rockies W 12-1 Home Freddy Peralta Peter Lambert 8/8/2023 Rockies - Home Wade Miley Kyle Freeland 8/9/2023 Rockies - Home Adrian Houser Chris Flexen 8/11/2023 White Sox - Away Corbin Burnes Michael Kopech 8/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Woodruff Jesse Scholtens 8/13/2023 White Sox - Away Freddy Peralta Dylan Cease 8/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Wade Miley Bobby Miller

