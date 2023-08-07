Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .179 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .201 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Adames has had a hit in 57 of 103 games this season (55.3%), including multiple hits 17 times (16.5%).

He has hit a home run in 15 games this year (14.6%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has driven home a run in 27 games this season (26.2%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored at least once 37 times this season (35.9%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .218 AVG .183 .294 OBP .277 .426 SLG .325 19 XBH 15 11 HR 6 28 RBI 20 60/21 K/BB 56/23 1 SB 3

