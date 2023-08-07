The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (hitting .265 in his past 10 games, with a triple, two walks and an RBI), battle starter Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .226 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 49 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

In 8.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Anderson has driven in a run in 24 games this year (27.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 30 of 86 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .240 AVG .211 .324 OBP .307 .416 SLG .317 14 XBH 8 6 HR 3 24 RBI 14 53/17 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

