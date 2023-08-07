William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will aim to out-hit Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB play with 116 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .376, the third-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers rank 27th in MLB with a .233 batting average.

Milwaukee is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (474 total).

The Brewers are 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Brewers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 22 mark in MLB.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.235).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Freddy Peralta (7-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Peralta is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Peralta will look to extend a 12-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Away Wade Miley MacKenzie Gore 8/3/2023 Pirates W 14-1 Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 8/4/2023 Pirates L 8-4 Home Colin Rea Quinn Priester 8/5/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Home Corbin Burnes Bailey Falter 8/6/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Brandon Woodruff Johan Oviedo 8/7/2023 Rockies - Home Freddy Peralta Peter Lambert 8/8/2023 Rockies - Home Wade Miley Kyle Freeland 8/9/2023 Rockies - Home Adrian Houser Chris Flexen 8/11/2023 White Sox - Away Corbin Burnes Michael Kopech 8/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Woodruff Jesse Scholtens 8/13/2023 White Sox - Away Freddy Peralta Dylan Cease

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.