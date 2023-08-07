Australia vs. Denmark: Women’s World Cup Round of 16 Odds, Stats and Live Stream - August 7
After finishing second in Group B, Australia will meet Group D runner-up Denmark in the 2023 Women's World Cup Round of 16, on Monday, August 7 at 6:30 AM ET.
In this World Cup Round of 16 match, Australia is -109 to advance, with Denmark at +326. This match has an over/under of 2.5 goals. The under is currently -152, and the over is +116.
Australia vs. Denmark Game Info
- Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Time: 6:30 AM ET
- Location: Sydney, Australia
- Venue: ANZ Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- Australia Moneyline: -109
- Denmark Moneyline: +326
Australia vs. Denmark World Cup Betting Insights
- The teams combine to score 3.3 goals per game, 0.8 more than this match's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 1.3 goals per game, 1.2 fewer than this match's total.
- Australia has been a moneyline favorite three times this tournament, and has finished 2-0-1 in those games.
- Australia has played as a moneyline favorite of -109 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.
- Denmark lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.
- Denmark has not entered a game this tournament as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +326 odds on them winning this game.
Australia World Cup Stats
Denmark World Cup Stats
- In three Women's World Cup matches for Denmark, Pernille Harder has one goal with one assist.
- Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen has totaled one goal for Denmark in Women's World Cup.
- During Women's World Cup action, Mille Gejl Jensen has one assist (but zero goals).
- In three Women's World Cup games, Amalie Vangsgaard has recorded one goal.
Australia vs. Denmark Recent Performance
- Australia is 6-0-1 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +11. In 2022, it went 6-1-4 in such matches (+6 goal differential).
- Australia's last game was a win, 4-0 over Canada while taking 10 shots in the victory, equal to the defeated Canada side's total.
- Denmark went 2-0-7 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring six goals and giving up 18. This year, its record is 5-0-3 versus fellow World Cup squads (seven goals scored, four allowed).
- On August 1 in its last match, Denmark defeated Haiti 2-0. Denmark outshot Haiti nine to seven.
Australia Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Lydia Williams
|35
|1
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Courtney Nevin
|21
|2
|Leicester City WFC (England)
|Aivi Luik
|38
|3
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Clare Polkinghorne
|34
|4
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Cortnee Vine
|25
|5
|Sydney FC (Australia)
|Clare Wheeler
|25
|6
|Everton FC (England)
|Steph Catley
|29
|7
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Alexandra Chidiac
|24
|8
|Racing Louisville FC (United States)
|Caitlin Foord
|28
|9
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Emily van Egmond
|30
|10
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Mary Fowler
|20
|11
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Teagan Micah
|25
|12
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Tameka Yallop
|32
|13
|SK Brann (Norway)
|Alanna Kennedy
|28
|14
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Clare Hunt
|24
|15
|Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia)
|Hayley Raso
|28
|16
|-
|Kyah Simon
|32
|17
|-
|Mackenzie Arnold
|29
|18
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Katrina Gorry
|30
|19
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Sam Kerr
|29
|20
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Ellie Carpenter
|23
|21
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Charlotte Grant
|21
|22
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Kyra Cooney-Cross
|21
|23
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
Denmark Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Lene Christensen
|23
|1
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Josefine Hasbo
|21
|2
|Harvard University (United States)
|Stine Ballisager Pedersen
|29
|3
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Rikke Sevecke
|27
|4
|-
|Simone Boye Sorensen
|31
|5
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Karen Holmgaard
|24
|6
|Everton FC (England)
|Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen
|34
|7
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Emma Snerle
|22
|8
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Amalie Vangsgaard
|26
|9
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Pernille Harder
|30
|10
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Katrine Veje
|32
|11
|Everton FC (England)
|Kathrine Kuhl
|20
|12
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Sara Gedsted Thrige Andersen
|27
|13
|-
|Nicoline Sorensen
|25
|14
|Everton FC (England)
|Frederikke Thogersen
|28
|15
|Inter Milano (Italy)
|Kathrine Larsen
|30
|16
|Broendby IF (Denmark)
|Rikke Madsen
|25
|17
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
|Luna Gewitz
|29
|18
|-
|Janni Thomsen
|23
|19
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Signe Bruun
|25
|20
|-
|Mille Gejl Jensen
|23
|21
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
|Maja Bay Ostergaard
|25
|22
|FC Thy - Thistedq (Denmark)
|Sofie Svava
|22
|23
|Real Madrid (Spain)
