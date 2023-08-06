Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.205 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .203 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Adames has gotten a hit in 57 of 102 games this season (55.9%), including 17 multi-hit games (16.7%).
- In 14.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has an RBI in 27 of 102 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 36.3% of his games this year (37 of 102), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.223
|AVG
|.183
|.300
|OBP
|.277
|.435
|SLG
|.325
|19
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|59/21
|K/BB
|56/23
|1
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-11 with a 4.42 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.42 ERA ranks 50th, 1.335 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8 K/9 ranks 46th.
