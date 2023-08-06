On Sunday, August 6, 2023, two of the league's best scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 21.4 points per game) and Kahleah Copper (eighth, 19.1) -- square off when the Dallas Wings (15-12) host the Chicago Sky (11-15) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and BSSWX.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Wings matchup.

Sky vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSWX
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Sky vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-8.5) 165 -470 +360
BetMGM Wings (-8.5) 164.5 -450 +350
PointsBet Wings (-8.5) 164.5 -425 +300
Tipico Wings (-8.5) 164.5 -425 +310

Sky vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Wings have covered 14 times in 26 games with a spread this season.
  • The Sky have won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.
  • Dallas has covered the spread once when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Chicago has covered the spread five times this year (5-0 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 12 out of the Wings' 26 games this season have hit the over.
  • So far this year, 12 out of the Sky's 25 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

