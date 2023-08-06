The Milwaukee Brewers, including Mark Canha (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Canha? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is hitting .242 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks.

Canha has gotten a hit in 51 of 90 games this season (56.7%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (13.3%).

In six games this year, he has hit a home run (6.7%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 22.2% of his games this season, Canha has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 90 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .300 AVG .000 .417 OBP .143 .300 SLG .000 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 1/1 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings