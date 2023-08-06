The Milwaukee Brewers, including Mark Canha (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Mark Canha At The Plate

  • Canha is hitting .242 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks.
  • Canha has gotten a hit in 51 of 90 games this season (56.7%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (13.3%).
  • In six games this year, he has hit a home run (6.7%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 22.2% of his games this season, Canha has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 27 of 90 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 2
.300 AVG .000
.417 OBP .143
.300 SLG .000
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
1/1 K/BB 0/1
0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-11 with a 4.42 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 4.42 ERA ranks 50th, 1.335 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
