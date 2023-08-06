The Dallas Wings (15-12) have a home matchup with Courtney Williams and the Chicago Sky (11-15) at College Park Center on Sunday, August 6. The game tips off at 4:00 PM ET.

Dallas' most recent game ended in a loss to Chicago 104-89 at home. Natasha Howard (28 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST, 2 STL, 57.9 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Satou Sabally (18 PTS, 2 STL, 42.9 FG%) led the Wings, while Kahleah Copper (25 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 4-4 from 3PT) and Williams (25 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 76.9 FG%, 5-6 from 3PT) paced the Sky.

Wings vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-450 to win)

Wings (-450 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+350 to win)

Sky (+350 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-8.5)

Wings (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN3 and BSSWX

Sky Season Stats

On offense the Sky are the seventh-ranked team in the WNBA (80.1 points per game). On defense they are seventh (82.9 points conceded per game).

With 33.3 rebounds per game and 34.6 rebounds allowed, Chicago is ninth and seventh in the league, respectively.

This season the Sky are ranked fourth in the WNBA in assists at 20.2 per game.

Chicago is seventh in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13.5) and eighth in turnovers forced (13.1).

In 2023 the Sky are fourth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (7.8 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (36.9%).

Defensively, Chicago is best in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.3. It is third-best in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.1%.

Sky Home/Away Splits

At home the Sky average 82.3 points per game, 4.7 more than on the road (77.6). Defensively they allow 84.4 points per game at home, 3.2 more than away (81.2).

At home, Chicago averages 31.6 rebounds per game, 3.7 fewer than on the road (35.3). The team gives up 34.5 rebounds per game at home, 0.2 fewer than away (34.7).

At home the Sky are picking up 21.1 assists per game, 1.8 more than away (19.3).

At home, Chicago commits 12.6 turnovers per game, two fewer than away (14.6). It forces 12.2 turnovers per game at home, 1.9 fewer than away (14.1).

At home the Sky make 8.2 treys per game, 0.9 more than away (7.3). They shoot 39.7% from beyond the arc at home, 6% higher than away (33.7%).

Chicago concedes more 3-pointers per game at home (6.9) than away (5.7), and it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than away (31.1%).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have won five, or 33.3%, of the 15 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Wings are 2-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +350 or more on the moneyline.

Chicago has covered the spread 13 times in 25 games.

Chicago has an ATS record of 5-0 as a 8.5-point underdog or more.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 22.2% chance of a victory for the Sky.

