The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .230 with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks.

In 60 of 102 games this year (58.8%) Santana has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (20.6%).

Looking at the 102 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (12.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (35.3%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (13.7%).

He has scored at least once 38 times this year (37.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 53 .286 AVG .225 .286 OBP .307 .500 SLG .420 1 XBH 23 1 HR 8 2 RBI 37 3/0 K/BB 41/25 0 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings