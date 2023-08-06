Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at American Family Field on Sunday, starting at 2:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has recorded 120 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He has a .290/.374/.481 slash line so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 3 3-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Nationals Aug. 1 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 87 hits with 25 doubles, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .230/.313/.407 so far this season.

Santana heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .182 with a home run and two RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 99 hits with 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 33 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .265/.327/.444 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Aug. 4 3-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 81 hits with 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 61 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .260/.381/.399 slash line on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.