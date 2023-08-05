The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .523 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 24 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks while batting .276.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.

In 69.2% of his games this season (63 of 91), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (30.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 12.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 32 games this season (35.2%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38 of 91 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 47 .275 AVG .277 .354 OBP .338 .431 SLG .462 16 XBH 20 4 HR 7 20 RBI 27 26/19 K/BB 47/14 0 SB 1

