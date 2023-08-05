Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Victor Caratini is available when the Milwaukee Brewers take on Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 31, when he went 0-for-3 against the Nationals.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini has a double, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .244.
- Caratini has gotten at least one hit in 53.7% of his games this season (22 of 41), with more than one hit eight times (19.5%).
- He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 41), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Caratini has an RBI in 15 of 41 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- In 13 games this year (31.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.222
|AVG
|.264
|.342
|OBP
|.338
|.381
|SLG
|.347
|4
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|20/10
|K/BB
|14/7
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 121 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Falter will take the mound to start for the Pirates, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old southpaw.
