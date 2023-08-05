Victor Caratini is available when the Milwaukee Brewers take on Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 31, when he went 0-for-3 against the Nationals.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini has a double, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .244.

Caratini has gotten at least one hit in 53.7% of his games this season (22 of 41), with more than one hit eight times (19.5%).

He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 41), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Caratini has an RBI in 15 of 41 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In 13 games this year (31.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .222 AVG .264 .342 OBP .338 .381 SLG .347 4 XBH 2 3 HR 2 9 RBI 9 20/10 K/BB 14/7 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings