Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Tyrone Taylor -- batting .138 with two home runs and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Nationals.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Pirates Player Props
|Brewers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Pirates
|Brewers vs Pirates Odds
|Brewers vs Pirates Prediction
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .168 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- This season, Taylor has posted at least one hit in 14 of 30 games (46.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 30), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in six of 30 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|19
|.216
|AVG
|.138
|.237
|OBP
|.150
|.351
|SLG
|.259
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|4
|13/1
|K/BB
|11/1
|2
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 121 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Falter will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- The 26-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.