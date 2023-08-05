Madelene Sagstrom is set for the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links (par-72) in Troon, United Kingdom from August 3-5. The purse is $2,000,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Sagstrom at the Trust Golf Women's Ladies Scottish Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Madelene Sagstrom Insights

Sagstrom has finished better than par six times and posted 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Sagstrom has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Sagstrom has finished in the top 20 once.

She has made the cut in three of her past five events.

In her past five appearances, Sagstrom has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 22 -6 280 0 12 1 2 $670,045

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 72 that's 6,494 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Dundonald Links, the scoring average is slightly lower at -6 per tournament.

Dundonald Links is 6,494 yards, 64 yards shorter than the average course Sagstrom has played in the past year (6,558).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Sagstrom's Last Time Out

Sagstrom finished in the 50th percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.10 strokes.

Her 4.28-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship ranked in the 21st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.11).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, Sagstrom was better than 39% of the competitors (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Sagstrom carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, worse than the field average of 2.1.

On the 10 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Sagstrom recorded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (3.6).

Sagstrom's two birdies or better on the 18 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were less than the tournament average (4.2).

In that last outing, Sagstrom's par-4 performance (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.6).

Sagstrom finished the Amundi Evian Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Sagstrom had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.5.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards Sagstrom Odds to Win: +4000

