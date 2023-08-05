Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (.278 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .227 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 49 of 85 games this season (57.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (17.6%).
- He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Anderson has an RBI in 24 of 85 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.242
|AVG
|.211
|.326
|OBP
|.307
|.418
|SLG
|.317
|14
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|14
|52/17
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.56 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old lefty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
