Player props are listed for Christian Yelich and Bryan Reynolds, among others, when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Burnes Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes (9-6) for his 23rd start of the season.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 21st start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 21st, 1.050 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 28th.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Jul. 31 6.0 4 2 2 5 3 vs. Reds Jul. 25 6.0 3 2 2 6 1 at Phillies Jul. 20 8.0 2 0 0 10 1 at Reds Jul. 14 6.0 2 0 0 13 2 vs. Reds Jul. 7 6.0 3 2 2 6 4

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 120 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 52 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .293/.376/.485 on the season.

Yelich has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with three doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 3 3-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Nationals Aug. 1 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 31 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has recorded 86 hits with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .230/.314/.409 on the year.

Santana has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .182 with a home run and two RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 99 hits with 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.328/.449 on the season.

Reynolds has recorded a base hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 4 3-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 60 walks and 29 RBI (81 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .264/.383/.404 on the season.

McCutchen brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

