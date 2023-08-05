William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field in the third of a four-game series, on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+200). The game's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -250 +200 8 -120 +100 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Brewers have a record of 3-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have put together a 31-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.4% of those games).

Milwaukee has played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Brewers' implied win probability is 71.4%.

In the 111 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Milwaukee, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-59-5).

The Brewers have put together a 4-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 40% of the time).

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-25 29-27 26-22 33-30 44-34 15-18

