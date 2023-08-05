Saturday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (59-52) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (49-60) at American Family Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 5.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Bailey Falter.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have won 31, or 57.4%, of the 54 games they've played as favorites this season.

Milwaukee has played as favorites of -250 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Brewers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 470 (4.2 per game).

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.07).

Brewers Schedule