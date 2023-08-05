Brewers vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 5
Saturday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (59-52) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (49-60) at American Family Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 5.
The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Bailey Falter.
Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Pirates Player Props
|Brewers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Brewers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have won 31, or 57.4%, of the 54 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Milwaukee has played as favorites of -250 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The Brewers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Milwaukee has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 470 (4.2 per game).
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.07).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 31
|@ Nationals
|L 5-3
|Corbin Burnes vs Jake Irvin
|August 1
|@ Nationals
|W 6-4
|Freddy Peralta vs Josiah Gray
|August 2
|@ Nationals
|L 3-2
|Wade Miley vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 3
|Pirates
|W 14-1
|Adrian Houser vs Mitch Keller
|August 4
|Pirates
|L 8-4
|Colin Rea vs Quinn Priester
|August 5
|Pirates
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Bailey Falter
|August 6
|Pirates
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Johan Oviedo
|August 7
|Rockies
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Peter Lambert
|August 8
|Rockies
|-
|Wade Miley vs Kyle Freeland
|August 9
|Rockies
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Chris Flexen
|August 11
|@ White Sox
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Michael Kopech
