Mark Canha Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Friday, Mark Canha (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is batting .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.
- Canha has picked up a hit in 56.8% of his 88 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.
- Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (6.8%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Canha has picked up an RBI in 21.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 88 games (30.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|44
|.000
|AVG
|.239
|.200
|OBP
|.341
|.000
|SLG
|.380
|0
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|16
|1/0
|K/BB
|26/19
|0
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.1 per game).
- Priester (2-1 with a 9.19 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 22-year-old has an ERA of 9.19, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
