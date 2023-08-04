Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Friday, Christian Yelich (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) against the Pirates.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.374), slugging percentage (.483) and total hits (118) this season.
- He ranks 11th in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 70.8% of his 106 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.2% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 14.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has driven home a run in 40 games this season (37.7%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 53 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in 21 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|53
|.309
|AVG
|.274
|.396
|OBP
|.353
|.500
|SLG
|.467
|21
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|9
|30
|RBI
|33
|46/26
|K/BB
|47/25
|12
|SB
|10
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.1 per game).
- Priester (2-1 with a 9.19 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 9.19, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .262 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.