The Pittsburgh Pirates (48-60) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (59-51) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

The Brewers will give the ball to Colin Rea (5-4, 4.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Quinn Priester (2-1, 9.19 ERA).

Brewers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

The Brewers will send Rea (5-4) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 4.76 ERA this season with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 19 games.

He has four quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Rea will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Colin Rea vs. Pirates

The Pirates have scored 443 runs this season, which ranks 27th in MLB. They are batting .236 for the campaign with 101 home runs, 25th in the league.

The Pirates have gone 5-for-25 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Quinn Priester

Priester gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 9.19 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 22-year-old has an ERA of 9.19, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.

Priester is trying for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per start.

