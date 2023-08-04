The National Bank Open continues in Montréal, Quebec, with Alycia Parks in the round of 64 against Lauren Davis. Parks has +15000 odds to win this tournament at Stade Iga.

Parks at the 2023 National Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Parks' Next Match

Parks has advanced to the round of 64, where she will meet Davis on Monday, August 7 at 8:15 PM ET (after beating Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-2).

Parks Stats

Parks defeated Bucsa 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday in the qualifying round.

Parks is 19-20 over the past year, with one tournament win.

Parks has won one tournament over the past year on hard courts, with a match record of 13-10 on that surface.

In her 39 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Parks has averaged 22.2 games.

Parks, in 23 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 23.8 games per match and won 49.9% of them.

Parks has won 24.4% of her return games and 70.3% of her service games over the past year.

On hard courts, Parks, over the past year, has claimed 73.7% of her service games and 23.8% of her return games.

