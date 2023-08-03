The Milwaukee Brewers, including Mark Canha (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Canha? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is batting .240 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.

Canha has gotten at least one hit in 57.5% of his games this year (50 of 87), with more than one hit 11 times (12.6%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (6.9%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 19 games this season (21.8%), Canha has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26 games this season (29.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .252 AVG .239 .346 OBP .341 .383 SLG .380 9 XBH 13 3 HR 3 13 RBI 16 26/13 K/BB 26/19 5 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings