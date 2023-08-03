The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates will send Adrian Houser and Mitch Keller, respectively, out for the start when the two squads face off on Thursday at American Family Field, at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +110. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have compiled a 30-22 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.7% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Milwaukee has a 16-13 record (winning 55.2% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Brewers' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Milwaukee has played in 109 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-59-5).

The Brewers have a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-24 29-27 26-22 32-29 43-33 15-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.