Thursday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (58-51) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (48-59) squaring off at American Family Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 3.

The Brewers will call on Adrian Houser (3-3) against the Pirates and Mitch Keller (9-7).

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 30, or 57.7%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 18-15, a 54.5% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Milwaukee has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 452 (4.1 per game).

The Brewers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule