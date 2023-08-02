The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (batting .293 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI), battle starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Nationals.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .279 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.

Contreras will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 with one homer in his last outings.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 61 of 88 games this year (69.3%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (30.7%).

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3% of his plate appearances.

In 35.2% of his games this season, Contreras has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (40.9%), including eight multi-run games (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 46 .273 AVG .283 .357 OBP .345 .433 SLG .472 15 XBH 20 4 HR 7 18 RBI 27 26/19 K/BB 46/14 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings