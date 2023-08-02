Tyrone Taylor -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on August 2 at 1:05 PM ET.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .161.

In 13 of 29 games this year (44.8%), Taylor has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 29 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In six games this season, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 29 games so far this season.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 18 .216 AVG .125 .237 OBP .138 .351 SLG .196 3 XBH 2 1 HR 1 4 RBI 3 13/1 K/BB 11/1 2 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings