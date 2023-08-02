On Wednesday, Carlos Santana (.632 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .231 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 walks.

Santana has had a hit in 57 of 98 games this year (58.2%), including multiple hits 20 times (20.4%).

In 12 games this year, he has homered (12.2%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Santana has an RBI in 35 of 98 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (36.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 4 .232 AVG .133 .323 OBP .235 .384 SLG .333 15 XBH 1 5 HR 1 17 RBI 1 31/22 K/BB 2/2 4 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings