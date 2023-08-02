The Milwaukee Brewers (58-50) and Washington Nationals (45-63) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Brewers will give the ball to Wade Miley (6-2, 3.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.42 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (6-2, 3.06 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (6-8, 4.42 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

The Brewers will hand the ball to Miley (6-2) for his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, July 9, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits against the Cincinnati Reds.

The 36-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 3.06 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Miley has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has made 13 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.42 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday against the New York Mets, the lefty threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Over 21 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.42 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .264 to his opponents.

Gore is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this game.

Gore will look to build on a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per outing).

In four of his 21 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.