The Milwaukee Brewers will look to Christian Yelich for continued offensive production when they take on C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Brewers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 22nd in MLB action with 112 home runs. They average 1.0 per game.

Milwaukee is slugging .377, the third-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.233).

Milwaukee is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (450 total).

The Brewers' .312 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.

The Brewers strike out 9.0 times per game, the No. 22 mark in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).

The Brewers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.241).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Wade Miley (6-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Sunday, July 9 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Miley is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the year in this matchup.

Miley is trying to record his 12th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 13 outings this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Braves L 10-7 Away Adrian Houser Yonny Chirinos 7/29/2023 Braves L 11-5 Away Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/30/2023 Braves L 8-6 Away Colin Rea AJ Smith-Shawver 7/31/2023 Nationals L 5-3 Away Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin 8/1/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Away Freddy Peralta Josiah Gray 8/2/2023 Nationals - Away Wade Miley MacKenzie Gore 8/3/2023 Pirates - Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 8/4/2023 Pirates - Home Colin Rea Quinn Priester 8/5/2023 Pirates - Home Corbin Burnes Rich Hill 8/6/2023 Pirates - Home Freddy Peralta Johan Oviedo 8/7/2023 Rockies - Home Wade Miley Peter Lambert

