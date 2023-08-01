On Tuesday, Christian Yelich (.561 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with 114 hits and an OBP of .374, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .486.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 30th in slugging.

Yelich has had a hit in 73 of 103 games this season (70.9%), including multiple hits 30 times (29.1%).

In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.6%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

Yelich has driven home a run in 38 games this season (36.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 51.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 21 games with multiple runs (20.4%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 51 .300 AVG .281 .387 OBP .362 .495 SLG .478 21 XBH 22 7 HR 9 28 RBI 32 46/25 K/BB 44/25 12 SB 10

