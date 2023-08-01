Christian Yelich will lead the way for the Milwaukee Brewers (57-50) on Tuesday, August 1, when they take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (45-62) at Nationals Park at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +135 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Brewers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (6-8, 4.38 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (7-8, 3.27 ERA)

Brewers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 50 times and won 29, or 58%, of those games.

The Brewers have a 6-9 record (winning 40% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Brewers have a 2-2 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 95 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (41.1%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 26-33 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Willy Adames 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) William Contreras 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Freddy Peralta - - - -

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 1st

