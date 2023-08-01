How to Watch the Brewers vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: MASN2
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB play with 112 home runs. They average 1.0 per game.
- Milwaukee is slugging .378, the third-lowest average in baseball.
- The Brewers are 26th in the majors with a .233 batting average.
- Milwaukee ranks 24th in runs scored with 444 (4.1 per game).
- The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with a .312 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers' 9.0 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in baseball.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- The Brewers have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.244).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering four hits.
- Peralta enters this game with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Peralta will aim to last five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/26/2023
|Reds
|W 3-0
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Ben Lively
|7/28/2023
|Braves
|L 10-7
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Yonny Chirinos
|7/29/2023
|Braves
|L 11-5
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Bryce Elder
|7/30/2023
|Braves
|L 8-6
|Away
|Colin Rea
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|7/31/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-3
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Jake Irvin
|8/1/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Josiah Gray
|8/2/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Mitch Keller
|8/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Quinn Priester
|8/5/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Rich Hill
|8/6/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Johan Oviedo
