Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Nationals - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Monday, Christian Yelich (.650 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Braves.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with 111 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .482.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 102 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.4% of those games.
- He has homered in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (15 of 102), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.3% of his games this season, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 51.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 20.6%.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|50
|.300
|AVG
|.273
|.387
|OBP
|.357
|.495
|SLG
|.470
|21
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|32
|46/25
|K/BB
|43/25
|12
|SB
|10
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.96 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (most in baseball).
- The Nationals are sending Irvin (3-5) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.09 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 74 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.09 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
