On Monday, Carlos Santana (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Braves.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .233.

In 56 of 96 games this year (58.3%) Santana has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).

Looking at the 96 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (12.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has driven in a run in 35 games this season (36.5%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 37.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 50 .232 AVG .234 .323 OBP .319 .384 SLG .441 15 XBH 23 5 HR 8 17 RBI 37 31/22 K/BB 39/25 4 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings