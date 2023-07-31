Corbin Burnes will toe the rubber for the Milwaukee Brewers (57-49) on Monday, July 31 against the Washington Nationals (44-62), who will answer with Jake Irvin. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +170 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total is set for this contest.

Brewers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.46 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 5.09 ERA)

Brewers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 49 games this season and won 29 (59.2%) of those contests.

The Brewers have gone 2-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 2-1 record across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 38 wins in the 94 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 12-15 when favored by +170 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Brewers vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+120) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Willy Adames 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Victor Caratini 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 1st Win NL Central +100 - 1st

