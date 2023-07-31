Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB action with 111 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .378 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers' .233 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee ranks 24th in runs scored with 441 (4.2 per game).

The Brewers are 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Brewers strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in the majors.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.241).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes will try to grab his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Burnes is aiming to record his sixth straight quality start in this outing.

Burnes will aim to go five or more innings for his 20th straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/26/2023 Reds W 3-0 Home Freddy Peralta Ben Lively 7/28/2023 Braves L 10-7 Away Adrian Houser Yonny Chirinos 7/29/2023 Braves L 11-5 Away Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/30/2023 Braves L 8-6 Away Colin Rea AJ Smith-Shawver 7/31/2023 Nationals - Away Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin 8/1/2023 Nationals - Away Freddy Peralta Josiah Gray 8/2/2023 Nationals - Away Wade Miley MacKenzie Gore 8/3/2023 Pirates - Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 8/4/2023 Pirates - Home Colin Rea Quinn Priester 8/5/2023 Pirates - Home Corbin Burnes Rich Hill

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.