Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Tyrone Taylor -- batting .097 with a home run and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the hill, on July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Braves Player Props
|Brewers vs Braves Prediction
|Brewers vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Braves
|Brewers vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Braves Odds
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .161 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- This season, Taylor has tallied at least one hit in 13 of 29 games (44.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 29 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 29 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|18
|.216
|AVG
|.125
|.237
|OBP
|.138
|.351
|SLG
|.196
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|3
|13/1
|K/BB
|11/1
|2
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (110 total, 1.1 per game).
- Smith-Shawver starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 20-year-old righty.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.