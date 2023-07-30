Sky vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Chicago Sky (9-15) will host the Phoenix Mercury (6-17) after losing five home games in a row. The matchup starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Mercury matchup.
Sky vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3 and AZFamily
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Sky vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-7)
|156
|-280
|+235
|BetMGM
|Sky (-7.5)
|156.5
|-275
|+230
|PointsBet
|Sky (-6.5)
|156.5
|-300
|+220
|Tipico
|Sky (-7.5)
|157.5
|-310
|+230
Sky vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Sky have won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- The Mercury have put together a 7-15-0 record against the spread this year.
- Phoenix has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in seven opportunities).
- A total of 10 out of the Sky's 23 games this season have hit the over.
- The Mercury and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 22 times this season.
