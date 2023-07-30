Marcell Ozuna takes a two-game homer streak into the Atlanta Braves' (66-36) game versus the Milwaukee Brewers (57-48) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Truist Park.

The probable starters are AJ Smith-Shawver for the Braves and Colin Rea (5-4) for the Brewers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (5-4, 4.53 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.53 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Over 18 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.

Rea has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Rea will try to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 frames per outing).

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: AJ Smith-Shawver

Smith-Shawver will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

This will be the first MLB start for the 20-year-old right-hander.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.