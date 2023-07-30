Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Truist Park.

The favored Braves have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +170. An 11.5-run total has been listed in the matchup.

Brewers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 11.5 -110 -110 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-4.

When it comes to the total, the Brewers and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.

The last 10 Brewers games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won in 25, or 49%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +170 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total in 43 of its 105 chances.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 4-6-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-24 28-24 26-20 31-28 42-31 15-17

