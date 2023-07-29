The 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities will have Lucas Glover in the field in Blaine, Minnesota from July 27-30, up against the par-71, 7,431-yard course, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 at stake.

Lucas Glover Insights

Glover has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Glover has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Glover has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Glover finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back three times. He carded a score better than average four times.

Glover has a top-10 finish in each of his past three tournaments.

Glover will look to continue his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 40 -6 279 0 16 3 4 $2.1M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Glover has one top-10 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been seventh.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

This course is set up to play at 7,431 yards, 414 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

Courses that Glover has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,277 yards, 154 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Glover's Last Time Out

Glover was in the 98th percentile on par 3s at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 2.69 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.85 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Barbasol Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 92nd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.00).

Glover was better than 57% of the competitors at the Barbasol Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.50.

Glover recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Glover did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Glover's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were more than the field average of 5.2.

In that last competition, Glover had a bogey or worse on three of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.9).

Glover finished the Barbasol Championship registering a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Glover finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

