The Atlanta Braves (65-36) will look to Michael Harris II, on a 10-game hitting streak, versus the Milwaukee Brewers (57-47) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday, at Truist Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (7-2) to the mound, while Julio Teheran (2-4) will get the nod for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (7-2, 3.30 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-4, 3.75 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Teheran

The Brewers will send Teheran (2-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 57 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.75, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opposing batters have a .230 batting average against him.

Teheran has five quality starts this season.

Teheran has put up nine starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Julio Teheran vs. Braves

He will take the mound against a Braves offense that ranks sixth in the league with 925 total hits (on a .268 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .491 (first in the league) with 191 total home runs (first in MLB play).

Teheran has a 1.5 ERA and a 0.5 WHIP against the Braves this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .150 batting average over one appearance.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (7-2) will take the mound for the Braves, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 3.30 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .242.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

In 20 starts this season, Elder has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 15th, 1.230 WHIP ranks 36th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 57th.

Bryce Elder vs. Brewers

The Brewers are batting .233 this season, 25th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .378 (27th in the league) with 108 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Brewers to go 4-for-20 with a home run and two RBI in six innings this season.

