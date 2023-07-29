How to Watch the Brewers vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 29
Julio Teheran takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at Truist Park against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 108 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.
- The Brewers' .233 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 430 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has the 10th-best ERA (3.96) in the majors this season.
- The Brewers have a combined 1.231 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Teheran (2-4) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- In 10 starts this season, Teheran has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Braves
|L 4-2
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Bryce Elder
|7/24/2023
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/25/2023
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Andrew Abbott
|7/26/2023
|Reds
|W 3-0
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Ben Lively
|7/28/2023
|Braves
|L 10-7
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Yonny Chirinos
|7/29/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Bryce Elder
|7/30/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Bryce Elder
|7/31/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Jake Irvin
|8/1/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Josiah Gray
|8/2/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|-
